Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $104.16 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $127.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

