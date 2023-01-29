Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 3,070,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.