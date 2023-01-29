Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 103,877 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.