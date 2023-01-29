Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Finward Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.41.
Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.
Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
