Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.4 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.64 during trading on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Western Canadaand the United States.

