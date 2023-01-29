Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.4 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.64 during trading on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FCMGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.