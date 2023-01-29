First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.