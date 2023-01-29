FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FGROY stock remained flat at $1.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstGroup Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FGROY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 129 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.98) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

