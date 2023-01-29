Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. 2,091,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,634. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

