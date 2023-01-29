Floki Inu One Day Volume Reaches $43.32 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded up 106% against the US dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $220.56 million and approximately $43.32 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.61 or 0.28256330 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00567341 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,099,755,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

