Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 2.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

