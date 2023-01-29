Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

