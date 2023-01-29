Forum Financial Management LP Invests $209,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,613.78 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,494.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,526.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

