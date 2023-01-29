Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 1,273 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,027 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 290.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 366,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

