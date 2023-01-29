Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 174 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 404,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.