Forum Financial Management LP Sells 333 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

