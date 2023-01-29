Forum Financial Management LP Sells 37 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 74.2% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 163,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $519.92 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $564.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

