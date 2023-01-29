Forum Financial Management LP Sells 585 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.60 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

