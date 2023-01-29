Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

