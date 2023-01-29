Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 2,105 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

