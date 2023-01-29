Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

