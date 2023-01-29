Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.63. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

