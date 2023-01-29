Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,667 shares of company stock worth $6,222,416. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

