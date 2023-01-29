Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Ship Lease worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 169,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 166,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.60. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

