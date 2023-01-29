Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $497,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNP opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

