Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 447 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28 and a beta of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $243.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

