Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $500,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

