Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,583,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 129,747 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of GPK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Graphic Packaging Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
