Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,583,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 129,747 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphic Packaging Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.