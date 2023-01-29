Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $84,201.87 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005666 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00406208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,765.39 or 0.28512789 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00569380 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.