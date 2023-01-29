Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$19.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,647,219.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

FRU opened at C$16.15 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

