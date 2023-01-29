Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in SEA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in SEA by 42.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

SEA stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 5,069,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $175.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

