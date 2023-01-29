Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 4,382,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,873. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

