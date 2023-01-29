Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $730.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,635. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $684.68 and a 200-day moving average of $644.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.