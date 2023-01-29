Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $648,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,717,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 154,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 2,204,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

