Freemont Management S.A. Sells 1,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $319.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.35. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Moody's

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

