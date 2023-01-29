Freemont Management S.A. Sells 2,300 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

RTX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

