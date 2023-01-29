FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

CLMT opened at $16.61 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,598.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,598.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

