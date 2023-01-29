FY2023 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut by Analyst

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

