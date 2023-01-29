Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,059,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 1,711,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,288.0 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
GXYEF stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.