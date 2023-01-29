Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,059,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 1,711,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,288.0 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

GXYEF stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

