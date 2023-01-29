Galxe (GAL) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00009506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $119.81 million and approximately $30.89 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

