GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Hits $465.56 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $465.56 million and approximately $685,121.77 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00018093 BTC on exchanges.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.21760265 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $565,337.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

