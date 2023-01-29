General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

GM opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,013,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

