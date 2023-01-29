General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.
General Motors Trading Up 4.0 %
GM opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.
