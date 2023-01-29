Genesis Vision (GVT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $400.17

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $651,069.41 and approximately $400.17 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

