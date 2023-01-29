Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Glass House Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,136. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLASF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Glass House Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Glass House Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

