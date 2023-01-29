Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

GLBZ remained flat at $8.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

