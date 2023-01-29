Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 482,299 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 21,995,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,323,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

