Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $587,704,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,294 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $11,992,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 2,154,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.