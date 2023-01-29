Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.71 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

AVY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 320,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $209.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.