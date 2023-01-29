Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,153 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 529,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,800. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

