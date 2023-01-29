Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,880 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

CNI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

