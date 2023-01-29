Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 19,388 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,535 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

GSK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,651. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

