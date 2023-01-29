Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 60 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,122.01. 10,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,904. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,740.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,409.46. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,569.80.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,898 shares of company stock worth $8,101,962 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

